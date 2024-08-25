CM Revanth Reddy Focuses on Protecting Lakes and Supporting Spiritual Projects

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced a strong commitment to protecting Hyderabad's lakes, comparing this responsibility to the duty of upholding justice, as taught in the Bhagavad Gita. At the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower, CM Reddy emphasised that the government would not be swayed by political pressures in its efforts to reclaim and protect the city's lakes.

He spoke about the importance of Hyderabad as a "Lake City," noting that these lakes were developed by past rulers to provide water for millions of people. He criticised the illegal construction on lake lands, where some individuals have built farmhouses and dumped waste. "If we ignore these problems, we are failing in our duties as public representatives," he said, stressing the need to conserve the lakes for future generations.

CM Reddy drew inspiration from Lord Krishna's teachings in the Bhagavad Gita, saying the fight against encroachments is similar to the battle of Kurukshetra. He made it clear that this effort is not about political revenge but about ensuring a better future. "No matter how much pressure we face, we won't back down. We will take action against anyone, no matter who they are, if they have illegally occupied lake lands," he declared.



During the event, CM Reddy laid the foundation stone for the 430-foot Hare Krishna Heritage Tower in Kokapet. The event was attended by Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, other public representatives, and many devotees and organisers from the Hare Krishna movement.



CM Reddy stated that in a densely built-up area like Kokapet, the Hare Krishna Heritage Tower will spread spiritual awareness to the world. "Being part of such a significant project is a great honour," he said. He also mentioned that the government would work with the Hare Krishna Foundation to provide meals in public hospitals like Osmania, Gandhi, and NIMS.

The Chief Minister's comments draw light on the government's focus on preserving natural resources and involving spiritual organisations in public welfare. By protecting lakes and supporting spiritual projects, the government aims to promote both environmental and social well-being.

