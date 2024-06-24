CM Revanth Reddy for Delhi today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is slated to visit New Delhi on Monday to attend the oath taking ceremony of Members of Parliament. During his two-day stay in Delhi, Revanth Reddy will meet the Central ministers and discuss various state issues. He will also meet AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and discuss the issue of Cabinet expansion and new PCC president. It is being speculated that the Cabinet expansion may take place during the first week of July.



At present, apart from the Chief Minister, there are 11 ministers in the Cabinet.

A total of six more may be inducted into the Cabinet. There are many districts which are yet to be represented in the council of ministers. Many had switched loyalties to the Congress from the BRS after the Assembly elections. They also need to be accommodated and hence need for the Cabinet expansion, sources said.

The CM will also meet the MPs and explain the issues they need to raise in Parliament. He would advise the MPs to focus more on the issues related to the state and raise them effectively in Parliament.