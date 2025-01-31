CM Revanth Reddy Lays Foundation Stone for New Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy lays the foundation stone for the new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) at Goshamahal today. The upcoming 2,000-bed facility, spread over 32 lakh square feet, is set to become a world-class medical center with state-of-the-art infrastructure, significantly strengthening the healthcare system in Telangana.

The new hospital will feature 29 major and 12 minor operation theatres, including robotic surgery and a dedicated transplant theatre, enhancing advanced medical procedures. Additionally, the facility will expand its medical education and training wing, introducing eight new super-specialty disciplines across 30 departments. A new academic block will house nursing, dental, and physiotherapy colleges to support medical training.

The project involves collaboration between multiple departments, including health, education, and law enforcement, ensuring seamless development. While the hospital is being built on 26 acres, the police department is redesigning its adjacent 11-acre campus to meet operational requirements.

To improve accessibility, road infrastructure around the hospital and police stadium is being revamped, incorporating 'no signal' junctions and underpasses to ease traffic congestion. Additionally, helipads are being planned for emergency patient transfers and organ transplant procedures.

The new campus will include essential facilities like a power sub-station, fire station, bio and non-bio waste management systems, and a sewage treatment plant. Authorities have also ensured the relocation of a government school that was previously situated on the hospital land.

With this project, Hyderabad is set to witness a major transformation in public healthcare, providing advanced medical services and modern education facilities, reinforcing its commitment to quality healthcare infrastructure.