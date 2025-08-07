CM Revanth Reddy meets Kharge, urges to raise BC reservation issue in Parliament

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with ministers and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud, met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi to discuss the pressing issue of Backward Class (BC) reservation bills.

During their meeting in the Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader's Chamber, the CM called for increased pressure in Parliament to expedite the approval of the BC reservation legislation. Reddy detailed the ongoing BC Porubata dharna and outlined various initiatives undertaken to further their cause. He also provided insights into the caste census process conducted in Telangana and highlighted the prior ratification of these bills by the Assembly.

Reddy mentioned that efforts are underway to secure an appointment with the President to facilitate the passage of the bills. Additionally, he noted that Members of Parliament from the India Alliance parties have expressed their solidarity with the dharna held at Jantar Mantar, lending further support to their demands for BC reservation.