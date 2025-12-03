CM Revanth Reddy meets PM Modi extends invitation to Global Summit

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, visited New Delhi where they held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, they extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the 'Telangana Rising Global Summit', scheduled for the 8th and 9th of this month at Bharat Future City.

While in Delhi, the Chief Minister raised several key issues with Prime Minister Modi. He requested the initiation of the Hyderabad-Bengaluru-Chennai Bullet Train project, sought approval for the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, and called for the necessary permissions and funding for the Regional Ring Road South project.

In addition to inviting Prime Minister Modi, CM Reddy also reached out to various Union ministers, as well as Congress Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, encouraging their participation in the upcoming summit. On Tuesday night, he specifically requested AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to attend the Global Summit, highlighting its significance for the state.