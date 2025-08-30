CM Revanth Reddy moves a condolence motion in memory of Gopinath in Assembly

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Shri A Revanth Reddy moved a condolence motion in memory of Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, who passed away recently, in the Assembly today.

The chief minister recalled the services rendered by Gopinath from student days to as an active Political leader . " Gopinath has been active since his student days and started his political career in the Telugu Desam Party in 1983. The departed leader served as Telugu Youth President of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh state between 1985 and 1992.

Recognising his services, Gopinath was appointed as the Director of the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority in 1987-88 and as a member of the District Consumer Forum in 1988-93.

The CM said that Gopinath was a great devotee of NTR and also excelled as a producer in the film industry by producing 4 films - ‘Patabasti’ (1995), ‘Ravana’ (2000), ‘Bhadradri Ramudu’ (2004), and ‘Naa Style Eru’ (2009).

Recollecting his close association with Gopinath , the chief minister said the BRS MLA was a good friend of him although both of them follows different political ideologies. Gopinath is one of those who have achieved the honour of being elected as an MLA three consecutive times. His death is a huge loss to his family as well as Jubilee Hills assembly constituency.

" Gopinath ' s untimely death left the family in a big shock" , CM Revanth Reddy said praying God that the departed soul rests in peace.