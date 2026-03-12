CM Revanth Reddy opens Netflix's Eyeline Studios facility in Hyderabad

The Telangana capital has added another international milestone with the launch of Netflix’s ‘Eyeline Studios’ in Hyderabad. Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy, alongside IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, inaugurated the state-of-the-art facility.

During the event, the Chief Minister announced that the Telangana government would fully support Netflix’s expansion. He revealed plans to allocate space within the prestigious ‘Bharat Future City’ for further growth and expressed his desire for Netflix to relocate its corporate headquarters from Mumbai to Hyderabad. He also highlighted Hyderabad’s potential to become a centre for Tollywood, Bollywood, and Hollywood-level visual effects, animation, and gaming sectors.

Revanth Reddy stated his ambition for Hyderabad to host all the world’s ‘Fortune 500’ firms, ensuring support for international companies to help Telangana reach a $3 trillion economy by 2047. He also mentioned collaboration opportunities with the Telangana government’s Sports University, especially following Netflix’s recent entry into sports broadcasting.

Eyeline Studio CEO Jeff Shapiro, actor Rana Daggubati, FDC Chairman Dil Raju, Central Secretary Sanjay Jaju, and Netflix representatives attended the event.