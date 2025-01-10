CM Revanth Reddy Orders Monthly Salaries for Panchayat Employees via Green Channel

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to ensure that salaries for employees working in village panchayats across the state are paid on a monthly basis, similar to government employees. This move is set to benefit 92,351 employees, requiring an allocation of ₹116 crore every month.

During a high-level review meeting with ministers and senior officials, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for swift implementation of this decision. He instructed that salaries be disbursed through the Green Channel mechanism to ensure timely payments.

Meeting Highlights:

Focus on Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments, urging officials to prioritize efficient execution of their responsibilities.

MGNREGS Payments: Revanth Reddy stressed the prompt clearance of bills under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). He revealed that approximately 1.26 lakh employment works have been completed since April last year, and pending bills must be settled without delay.

Central Funding: The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that funds released by the central government for panchayats are utilized effectively for village development. He also instructed them to expedite the release of funds under schemes like MGNREGS and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana before the end of the current financial year.

Prominent figures present at the meeting included ministers Danasari Seethakka, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Konda Surekha, government advisors K. Keshav Rao and Vem Narender Reddy, former minister K. Jana Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, and other senior officials.

The decision marks a significant step toward improving the financial stability of panchayat employees while ensuring smoother rural development operations across Telangana.