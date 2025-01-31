CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Gaddar on His Birth Anniversary

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid tribute to the legendary balladeer and people's poet Gaddar (Gummadi Vittal Rao) on his birth anniversary. Remembering the revolutionary artist, the Chief Minister acknowledged Gaddar’s immense contribution to the Telangana movement through his powerful songs and unwavering voice against social inequalities and discrimination.

Revanth Reddy emphasized that Gaddar's legacy would be honored officially by the state government. He reiterated the decision to celebrate Gaddar’s birth anniversary as an official event and to establish an award in his name. This award will be presented annually to poets, artists, and film personalities in recognition of their contributions to society.

Gaddar, known for his deep-rooted connection with the people and his commitment to social justice, played a crucial role in inspiring the masses through his art. His songs and activism were instrumental in mobilizing support for the Telangana movement. The state government’s initiative aims to keep his revolutionary spirit alive for future generations.