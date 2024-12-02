  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tributes to Dr. Marri Channa Reddy on His Death Anniversary

CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tributes to Dr. Marri Channa Reddy on His Death Anniversary
x
Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid homage to Dr. Marri Channa Reddy on his death anniversary, honoring the memory of the esteemed freedom fighter, Telangana leader, former Governor, and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid homage to Dr. Marri Channa Reddy on his death anniversary, honoring the memory of the esteemed freedom fighter, Telangana leader, former Governor, and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Revanth Reddy described Dr. Channa Reddy as a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping the state’s political landscape and contributed significantly to India’s freedom struggle. He highlighted Dr. Reddy’s unwavering commitment to public service and his contributions to the development of Telangana.

The Chief Minister urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from Dr. Channa Reddy’s ideals and dedication, emphasizing the importance of remembering such leaders who have left an indelible mark on history.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick