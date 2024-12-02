CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tributes to Dr. Marri Channa Reddy on His Death Anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid homage to Dr. Marri Channa Reddy on his death anniversary, honoring the memory of the esteemed freedom fighter, Telangana leader, former Governor, and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Revanth Reddy described Dr. Channa Reddy as a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping the state’s political landscape and contributed significantly to India’s freedom struggle. He highlighted Dr. Reddy’s unwavering commitment to public service and his contributions to the development of Telangana.

The Chief Minister urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from Dr. Channa Reddy’s ideals and dedication, emphasizing the importance of remembering such leaders who have left an indelible mark on history.