CM Revanth Reddy Responds to Chevella Road Accident orders officials to act

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed his deep sorrow regarding the tragic road accident that occurred in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district. In response, he has instructed officials to promptly arrive at the scene and implement necessary relief measures. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of regularly updating him with complete details about the incident.

In a direct communication, Reddy instructed the Chief Secretary (CS) and Director General of Police (DGP) to expedite the evacuation of injured passengers from the bus accident to Hyderabad, ensuring that arrangements are made for superior medical treatment.

The CM has also called on available ministers to immediately head to the accident site to provide support. Furthermore, he directed the District Collector to enhance relief efforts and to take all required steps to assist those affected.

Reddy reiterated the need for ongoing relief measures to be executed “on a war footing,” collaborating with all relevant departments. He ordered that emergency medical assistance be swiftly provided to save lives, alongside the deployment of sufficient ambulances and medical personnel to the scene.