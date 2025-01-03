CM Revanth Reddy Stresses Social Transformation in Telangana, Promises Quick Resolution to Employees' Issues

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy explained the significant strides in social transformation achieved during the first year of his government. However, he acknowledged that economic reforms would require more time to materialize. Addressing a gathering at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Secretariat, he underlined the pivotal role of government employees in ensuring welfare and development reach the people.

The CM assured employees that their concerns would be addressed promptly and emphasized that the government would not undertake measures detrimental to their interests.

Launch of TGOs Association's Diary and Calendar

Revanth Reddy, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers, unveiled the 2025 diary and calendar of the Telangana Gazetted Officers Association. During the event, he extended New Year greetings to all employees and discussed the government's efforts to restore administrative efficiency.

Financial Challenges and Measures

The Chief Minister revealed that the administration inherited a fragile financial situation, with the state facing a monthly revenue shortfall of ₹4,000 crore. While the government requires ₹30,000 crore monthly to function smoothly, it currently generates ₹18,500 crore. Of this, ₹6,500 crore is allocated for employee salaries and allowances, another ₹6,500 crore for loan repayments, and the remaining ₹5,500 crore is used for welfare schemes.

Despite these constraints, the government has ensured timely payment of salaries to employees on the first of every month. Revanth Reddy urged employees to support efforts to increase revenue and ensure welfare programs reach genuine beneficiaries.

Call for Dialogue Over Protests

The CM appealed to employees to resolve issues through dialogue rather than protests or strikes, noting that political motives often drive such demonstrations. He assured them of the government's commitment to resolving grievances systematically.

Regularization Challenges

Revanth Reddy clarified that regularizing outsourced and contract employees under schemes like Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan is unfeasible due to legal and procedural constraints. He emphasized the importance of adhering to regulations to avoid judicial challenges.

Attendance by Key Leaders

The event was attended by ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, advisor Vem Narender Reddy, TPCC president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLAs Adluri Laxman Kumar, Naini Rajender, and representatives from employee associations.

The government reiterated its commitment to collaborative governance, aiming to address employee concerns while prioritizing welfare and development initiatives for Telangana’s citizens.



























