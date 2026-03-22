CM Revanth Reddy to launch major projects in Siddipet

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to undertake a high-profile tour of Siddipet district on Saturday, marking what officials have described as a “festival of development” in the region. The visit will see the inauguration and foundation laying of projects worth several hundred crores, alongside the release of Rythu Bharosa funds for farmers across the state.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive at Narmeta at 2:30 pm, where he will participate in a large-scale Rythu Mahotsavam. Around 150 stalls showcasing agriculture and allied sectors have been set up for the event. During the programme, he will inaugurate a high-tech oil palm factory built at a cost of approximately ₹300 crore and lay the foundation stone for a palm oil refinery unit at the same location. He will also digitally release the Yasangi (Rabi season) Rythu Bharosa funds to lakhs of farmers.

As part of the visit, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for drinking water supply and underground drainage projects within Siddipet municipality, with an estimated outlay of ₹141.34 crore. These works are expected to address long-standing civic needs.

In the healthcare sector, new Primary Health Centre buildings will be inaugurated at Gatla Malyala and NGOs Colony in Siddipet town. Additionally, a modern district jail built at a cost of ₹78 crore will be opened in Ensanpalli. At the same location, the Chief Minister will also dedicate a 50-bed Integrated AYUSH Hospital constructed at a cost of ₹15 crore, along with a Central Medicine Store developed with an investment of ₹3.60 crore.

Focusing on education, Mr Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the ‘Young India Integrated Residential School’ at Kondapaka, a project valued at ₹200 crore aimed at providing high-quality education to underprivileged students. He will also initiate works for additional infrastructure at the Telangana Public School in Markook, estimated at ₹16.62 crore.

The tour will conclude with the inauguration of an Integrated Mandal Offices Complex at Jagadevpur, constructed at a cost of ₹9.65 crore, further strengthening administrative infrastructure in the district.