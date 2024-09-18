CM Revanth Reddy Unveils MSME Policy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has officially launched the new Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) policy. The policy aims to support and boost the growth of small and medium industries across the state.

During the launch, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of MSMEs in strengthening the state’s economy and generating employment. The new policy is designed to provide financial assistance, training, and resources to entrepreneurs and business owners in the MSME sector.

The government is hopeful that this initiative will encourage more people to start businesses, contributing to the overall development of the industrial sector. The policy also includes special incentives for women and first-time entrepreneurs, helping them establish and expand their businesses.

The MSME policy launch is part of the government's broader efforts to promote sustainable economic growth and support local industries.