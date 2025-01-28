CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Plans to Boost Temple, Health, and Eco-Tourism in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced plans to develop temple tourism, health tourism, and eco-tourism in the state in the coming days. Highlighting the need to prioritize tourism alongside sectors like IT, pharma, infrastructure, and construction, the Chief Minister said these initiatives would not only boost revenue but also enhance the state’s recognition and reputation on a global level.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Experium Park in Proddutur village, located on the route to the Chilkur Balaji Temple in Ranga Reddy district. Developed with world-class standards, the park aims to emerge as a key tourist attraction.

Prominent Personalities Attend the Event

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, former Union Minister and actor Chiranjeevi, MPs Anil Kumar Yadav and CM Ramesh, MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, MLAs Kale Yadaiah and Malreddy Rangareddy, among other dignitaries. During the event, the Padma Shri awardee Vanajeevi Ramayya and his wife, along with Duscharla Satyanarayana, were felicitated for their contributions.

Government’s Vision for Tourism

Addressing the gathering, CM Revanth Reddy stated that the state government would soon introduce an initiative inspired by the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" program. This policy would encourage students to plant and nurture a tree in their mother’s name, symbolizing environmental responsibility.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the underutilization of Telangana’s natural and cultural resources. Despite housing world-renowned temples and natural riches, sectors like temple, eco, and health tourism have not been adequately developed. Many residents of the state travel to Tamil Nadu for temple visits, to Madhya Pradesh for eco-tourism, and to other states for health tourism.

Potential Tourism Hotspots in Telangana

CM Reddy pointed out the rich biodiversity and natural beauty of Telangana, including the Kawal Tiger Reserve, Nallamala Tiger Reserve, and the Krishna River's scenic regions in Kollapur. These areas, along with temples and other natural resources, deserve more attention and investment, he added.

To promote eco-tourism, the government has taken a significant step by signing an agreement with an organization at Davos to develop eco-tourism projects in Vikarabad.

A Boost for Regional Development

Commending the efforts of Ramdev Rao, who led the construction of Experium Park, CM Reddy said the park would transform into a remarkable tourist destination in a year or two, paving the way for regional development.

The government’s focused initiatives in tourism are expected to position Telangana as a key destination for cultural, natural, and health-related tourism in the near future.