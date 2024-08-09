CM Revanth Reddy visits Apple Headquarters in California

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth led official delegation visited Apple head quarters in California.

In a message, the Chief Minister said that" Exhilarating to visit Apple Park, the corporate headquarters of Apple Inc., at Cupertino, California. The 175-acre campus was the ideal place to make a strong pitch for Hyderabad and Telangana as a leading investment destination in several sectors.





My team, including my minister colleague D Sridhar Babu, and senior officials, and I, highlighted the new Electronics park, Skills University, AI city, Future City and other game changing initiatives to the senior Apple Executives looking after manufacturing, public policy and Apple healthcare divisions.



Confident that our highly encouraging and cordial talks today will lead to several positive outcomes for Hyderabad and Telangana.