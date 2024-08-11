CM Revanth Reddy's International Tour Sparks Controversy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's ongoing international visit to the United States and South Korea has sparked controversy over the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with several companies. An open letter from the Facebook page "Friends of Congress USA," which has around 4,800 followers, has called for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to look over these agreements, particularly those involving potential conflicts of interest.



The controversy intensified when it was revealed that one of the companies, Swachh Bio, which secured a ₹1,000 crore investment for Telangana, is reportedly linked to Chief Minister Reddy's brother, Anumula Jagadeeshwar Reddy. Additionally, concerns have been raised about another company involved in the MoUs due to its lack of digital presence, which raised doubts about its credibility.

The visit, which included IT and Commerce Minister D. Sreedhar Babu and several officials, has faced criticism for the perceived lack of due diligence in these agreements. The "Friends of Congress USA" group has criticised the involvement of IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who has faced previous allegations and is now accused of complicity in the current controversies.

The delegation's international tour aims to attract investments in sectors like electric vehicles, life sciences, healthcare, and artificial intelligence. Chief Minister Reddy’s presence is intended to boost investor confidence, but political analysts question the implications of his direct involvement compared to the previous BRS administration's approach.

The delegation will continue its tour, which includes stops in Seoul, New Jersey, New York, and Dallas, concluding on August 11th.