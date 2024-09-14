CM Revanth Reddy’s Plan to Involve Transgender Volunteers in Traffic Control

In a step towards inclusive employment and traffic management, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced a plan to involve transgender individuals as volunteers in controlling traffic within the city. This decision is aimed at offering them a livelihood opportunity while supporting the city's traffic police.

Currently, traffic duties in Hyderabad are managed by traffic police and home guards. The Chief Minister has suggested assigning similar responsibilities to transgender individuals, much like home guards. They will be given a stipend for their service, providing them with a source of income.

To implement the plan, officials have been directed to collect details of interested transgender volunteers. Additionally, these volunteers will undergo a week to ten days of special training to equip them with the necessary skills. CM Revanth Reddy also proposed that transgender individuals involved in traffic duties be provided with a unique uniform to distinguish them while on duty.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to both improving traffic management and promoting inclusivity in the workforce.