CM Revanth sets majestic stage for Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed authorities to make foolproof arrangements for the conduct of the prestigious “Telangana Rising Global Summit - 2025” for two days on December 8 and 9 in the city. The event is being organised on the sidelines of the completion of two years of the 'People’s Government' in office.

At a review meeting on the arrangements for the summit, the Chief Minister said that the government is organising the celebrations of the two years completion of the people’s government in a grand manner. The officials were instructed to make all arrangements for the celebrations on December 8.

On December 9, the government will unveil the “TelanganaRising - 2047 Vision document”.

The main objective of the vision document is to prepare a roadmap for the development of Telangana, and decisions will be taken in accordance with the policies envisioned in the document to promote the development of the state at a fast pace.

Stating that the policy document will help global investors to understand the government policies and priorities, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasised that plans should be prepared to give department-wise power point presentations on the policies at the summit. The officials were also ordered to finalise the department-wise documents by the end of November.

Instructing the officials to invite foreign representatives to the global summit, the Chief Minister stressed that appropriate security measures should be taken at the venue. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will conduct reviews on the arrangements for the global summit regularly. The officials should also work in coordination to make the Global Summit a big success, the Chief Minister said.