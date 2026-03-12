CM Revanth to unveil Musi rejuvenation plan tomorrow

The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited is set to host a landmark event titled Musi Invites on March 13. During this programme, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will officially unveil comprehensive plans for the rejuvenation and development of the Musi River. The event aims to address the deteriorating state of the river while presenting a vision for its future transformation into a vibrant urban asset.

A diverse group of stakeholders has been invited to attend, including Members of Parliament, MLAs, MLCs, and leaders from various political parties.

The gathering will also feature intellectuals, environmental experts, urban planners, and architects. Major trade bodies such as FICCI, CII, and CREDAI will be represented alongside foreign diplomats and media personnel.

The programme will contrast the historical glory of the Musi with its current environmental plight. A detailed PowerPoint presentation will outline the strategy for supplying clean water, conserving the local ecosystem, and building public infrastructure. Under the first phase of the Musi Rejuvenation Project, the government has prioritised the Gandhi Sarovar Project. Revanth Reddy is expected to share his broader vision for Hyderabad’s development, ensuring the project aligns with the city’s long-term growth. Although the total expenditure involves several thousand Rs, specific budgetary allocations will be clarified during the session.