CM Revanth wraps up Harvard leadership prog

  • Created On:  31 Jan 2026 7:01 AM IST
CM Revanth wraps up Harvard leadership prog
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with a cohort of 62 students, has successfully completed their executive education programme at the Harvard Kennedy School (HKS), located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

The programme, “Leadership in the 21st Century”, is designed to hone skills in public policy, governance, and leadership. Sessions ran daily from 7 am to 6 pm in temperatures ranging from -15°C to -24°C. After the successful completion of the course, certificates were awarded to the students by the faculty on Friday.

