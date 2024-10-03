CM to inaugurate the 3-day G-SPARC 2024

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate the ceremony of the prestigious three-day conference, the Global South Conference on Infection Prevention, Control, and Antimicrobial Stewardship (G-SPARC), and launch the state AMR (Antimicrobial Resistance) plan.

Over 1,600 delegates are expected to participate and deliberate.

The three-day conference will be held at Shilpakala Vedika in Hitech City, Madhapur, from 3 to 5 October. According to organisers, six states in India have this plan in place, and once the plan is unveiled, Telangana is going to be the 7th state in the country to have AMR.

The objective of the conference, according to them, is to provide a platform for Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and Patient Safety stakeholders from the Global South (resource-limited countries in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and South America) to collaborate for better policies, research, tailored solutions, and practices on IPC, AMS, and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) and pandemic preparedness.

Damodar Rajanarsimha, the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, will be the guest of honour.