CM to showcase ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision at Niti Aayog meet today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi on Saturday. The CM will present a special report to the Prime Minister for more central funds to the Telangana state and also showcase ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision in the meeting.

The CM, who already left for Delhi on Friday along with a group of officials, will also attend a breakfast hosted by PM Narendra Modi and other Chief Ministers at Bharat Mandapam.

In the meeting, the CM will submit a special report on behalf of the state on the goals set by Telangana by 2047, mainly the policies, good governance and seek more assistance from the Centre for the development of the state.

The action plan to achieve one trillion dollar economy would also be presented in the meeting. IT development, Pharma, rapid urbanisation and the people’s government’s new initiatives will also be included.

RRR, Radial Roads, Dry Port, Young India Sports University, Young India Skills University, converting ITIs into ATRs, infrastructure, skill training for the youth and setting up universities with world-class facilities, loan waiver for the development of the cultivation sector, bonus for rice, fine rice distribution to the poor, one crore women as millionaires, free bus for women and other welfare schemes will take centre stage in the presentation. 42 percent reservation for BCs, caste census and SC sub-categorisation will also be highlighted.