CM took initiatives to uplift Mudiraj community: Banda

Hyderabad: Legislative Council deputy chairman Dr. Banda Prakash Mudiraj said here on Wednesday that the government under leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has taken various initiatives for the uplift of the Mudiraj community. The community would work and extend complete support for the party victory in the upcoming polls.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, he, along with Kasani Gnyaneshwar Mudiraj, former minister Chandrasekhar Mudiraj, ex-legislator Erra Shekhar Mudiraj, Fisheries Corporation chairman Pittala Ravinder Mudiraj and BitthiriSatthi (Ravikumar) Mudiraj, said under the leadership of CM fisheries cooperative societies were increased from 2,000 to 6,000 and Rs.1,000-crore budget was provided under IFDS scheme (75% subsidy) for fishing boats.

He said that the government had taken a historic decision by transferring the ponds owned by the gram panchayat to the Fisheries department (GO 268 / 2021) and 'Mudiraj' was inserted in GO 98 for removing legal problems faced by fishermen.

Prakash said the community had faith in KCR who promised Mudiraj leaders will get representation everywhere, starting from the Rajya Sabha to all local bodies. The community would take up campaign across State seeking support for the party. He called upon the community people to work for BRS victory.