CM works for development of backward villages: MLA

Karimnagar: CM KCR has been working for the development of backward villages in the State, said Husnabad MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar.

He took part in Chigurumamidi Mandal Parishad general body meeting chaired by MPP Kotha Srinivas Reddy on Friday. He said the CM had huge funds for the development of rural areas in Husnabad constituency.

As part of the rural development, CC roads, drains, Vaikuta Dhamams and dumping yards have been completed in the villages. Rs 1.50 crore has been sanctioned for CC roads in all the villages in the mandal through NREGS.

In addition, proposals have been sent to the government for a few more villages. CRIF funds for a road from Indurti to Nawabpet and Kondapur villages to Husnabad were sanctioned, funds for a road from Indurti to Sundaragiri would be sanctioned soon, the MLA said.

Rs 578 crore would be sanctioned for the National Highway from Elkathurthi to Siddipet and Rs. 40 lakh would be sanctioned soon for the construction of a bypass road at the Chigurumadi mandal headquarters, Sathish Kumar said.

He said the government would soon announce job vacancies as part of the zonal system. The MLA felicitated Kondapur sarpanch Peddapalli Bhavani, MPTC Ravula Ramesh and panchayat secretary Rankey as the village ranked 13th nationally and 5th in the State in Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY).

The event was attended by MPDO Vijayalakshmi, tahsildar Mubin Ahmed, single window chairman Janga Venkataramana Reddy, vice MPP Beti Rajireddy, officials of various departments and public representatives.