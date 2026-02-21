  1. Home
CMAs: From cost controllers to value architects

  • Created On:  21 Feb 2026 9:16 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Regional Cost and Management Accountants’ Convention (RCMAC 2026) commenced at Leonia Resorts, Shamirpet, under the theme Reimagining the CMA Profession. Inaugurating the event, AS Durga Prasad, Chairman of NCC and Former President of ICMAI, asserted that CMAs must transition from specialists to value architects. He noted that global structural shifts and economic crises are reshaping enterprise strategies, making interconnected risk management vital.

Prasad emphasised that optimism requires a robust architecture, urging CMAs to become risk enterprise integrators. He highlighted digital fluency, ESG literacy, and governance design as essential for maintaining professional relevance. The shift from cost control to value architecture and from compliance to foresight is now critical.

Attended by over 500 delegates, the convention featured insights from experts including AN Raman, TCA Srinivas Prasad, and KVN Lavanya. Discussions focused on the evolving roles of CMAs in supply chain management and digital performance.

Tags

CMA Profession TransformationRisk Management and Value CreationDigital and ESG Skills in FinanceProfessional Accounting Convention 2026Future of Enterprise Strategy
