CMC Commissioner reviews H-CITI flyover works

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at accelerating key infrastructure projects and easing traffic congestion, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner G Srijana inspected the ongoing H-CITI flyover construction works at IIIT Junction on Saturday.

During the visit, she reviewed the overall progress of the project and issued several directions to officials and contractors to ensure timely completion.

The Commissioner assessed the construction schedule and examined the pace of development at the site. She directed officials to closely monitor the works and ensure that construction activities are carried out efficiently without delays. Srijana instructed that the flyover stretch from DLF to BHEL should be completed by March 2027.

She also directed that the flyover works from ISB to DLF and ISB to Gachibowli be completed by May 2027, emphasising the importance of meeting the deadlines to improve traffic flow in the rapidly developing IT corridor.

In addition, the Commissioner reviewed the proposed Gachibowli - Lingampally underpass project and instructed that the work be completed by November 2027.

She asked contractors to carry out multiple construction activities simultaneously wherever possible to save time and speed up the project. The Commissioner also instructed contractors to immediately clear demolition debris and excavated soil once construction work is completed to prevent inconvenience to commuters and maintain cleanliness in the surrounding areas.

Furthermore, she suggested that once the flyover works are completed, aesthetically appealing themes and paintings should be planned on the structures to enhance the visual appeal of the area and create a pleasant urban environment.