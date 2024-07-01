CM’s efforts yield results as Centre extends Smart City Mission till 2025

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's initiative draws a positive response from the Centre, which has approved the extension of the Smart City Mission until March 2025.

During the Delhi visit on June 24, the CM met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and requested to extend the deadline for the Smart City Mission until June 2025. The Centre had set the target of the completion of SCM works by this month-end.

Works have been taken up in Warangal and Karimnagar under the SCM in the State; 45 works have already been completed in Warangal. Another 66 works at the cost of Rs 518 crore are progressing. About 25 works were completed, and another 22, costing Rs 287 crore, are progressing in Khammam. The CM has already informed the status of the works to the Union minister. In the larger interests of people, Reddy pleaded with the Centre for the extension of the SCM until the works were completed. In a positive response, the Union government wrote a letter to the States on Saturday extending the date until March 31, 2025.

The letter clarified that the approved work would be continued and no new work would be sanctioned. The funds for ongoing work would be released on a first-come, first-served basis until September this year. The Centre suggested to the States that they complete the work as soon as possible.