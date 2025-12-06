CMs of AP, TN, HP, Assam invited to Telangana’s Davos-Style Summit

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand Chief Ministers have been invited to the Telangana Rising 2047 - Global Summit to be held on December 8 and 9 at the Future City.

Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai and extended an invitation to him for the Telangana Rising 2047 Global Summit. Uttam briefed Stalin about the Bharat Future City, the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document, and the main objectives of the summit.

Uttam also met Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and invited him to attend the summit.

Inviting Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka explained that Telangana is moving forward with a resolute vision to achieve USD 3 trillion economic growth in the coming years.

In alignment with this vision, he informed that the government has prepared the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, which analyses sector-wise growth targets and the future development roadmap.

He further told the Jharkhand Chief Minister that the Vision Document has been formulated based on suggestions from NITI Aayog and the intellectual deliberations of experts from all sectors, and that it will be formally unveiled in the summit.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy invited Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu . During the meeting, which lasted nearly 90 minutes, Venkat Reddy informed that the upcoming summit is being organised on the scale of the World Economic Forum at Davos, attracting global investors, policymakers, and industry leaders.

References were made to the Vision 2020 initiatives earlier led by N Chandrababu Naidu. Appreciating Telangana’s forward planning, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister conveyed his best wishes to the Telangana Government and expressed that the Vision 2047 strategy is a progressive step.