Implementation of Advocates Protection Act demanded

Vijayawada: The 50-hour hunger strike by lawyers from across the state, demanding the implementation of the Advocates Protection Act, concluded at Dharna Chowk here on Friday. A large number of advocates from various districts participated in the demonstration, expressing their commitment to safeguarding their rights.

Andhra Pradesh State Advocates Federation president and Vijayawada Bar Association president AK Basha visited the protest camp and expressed solidarity with the striking lawyers. He stated that the AP State Bar Federation had already submitted a representation to Minister Lokesh regarding the issue and that the follow-up action plan is currently being prepared. A committee has also been formed to pursue the matter further.

Basha reaffirmed that the fight will continue until the Advocates Protection Act is implemented in the state. He added that the Federation stands firmly with all lawyers who are fighting for their legitimate rights.