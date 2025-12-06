Mega PTM 3.0 held at Nunna ZP High School

Vijayawada: The Mega Parent Teacher Meet (PTM) 3.0 was conducted on a grand scale at the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) Zilla Parishad High School, Nunna, in Vijayawada Rural mandal of NTR district on Friday.

The programme aimed to strengthen collaboration among parents, teachers, and the school community to ensure the holistic development of students.

As per government directives, Headmaster Surapaneni Ravi Prasad, along with School Management Committee (SMC) Chairman G Kumar and members, welcomed parents, donors, and public representatives with a guard of honour. Andhra Pradesh Mandal Educational Officers (APMEOs) Association President and Vijayawada Rural MEO Aduri Venkata Ratnam, Nunna PACS Chairman Kalakoti Srinivas Reddy, retired headmaster Vavrla Bhupal Reddy, and several others attended the programme as distinguished guests.

The guests first attended the sports exhibition organised by the Department of Physical Education. Physical Directors T Sri Latha and T Vijaya Varma displayed various sports equipment, along with trophies and medals won by the students. Afterwards, they toured the STEM Lab and the Science Laboratory, expressing their satisfaction with the facilities.

Addressing the gathering, MEO Venkata Ratnam said government schools now possess robust infrastructure comparable to, and in some cases better than, corporate and private schools. He added that with highly qualified faculty, students from government schools continue to excel in academics, sports, games, and co-curricular activities.

He congratulated the students and staff of the Nunna ZP High School for securing the State-level School of Sports Excellence Award for the second consecutive year. He noted that the government is conducting Mega PTMs twice a year to ensure comprehensive student development while involving donors and public representatives.

Ratnam emphasised that the school has consistently performed well in SSC examinations, with numerous students gaining admission to IIITs and excelling in NMMS, Varadhi, and other competitive programmes. He added that through strong teamwork among the teaching staff, many students from Nunna ZPH School have received district and state-level awards.

Later, students presented impressive skits such as “No Drugs Bro” and “Self Defence” as part of the cultural events.

Nunna Rural Sub-Inspector Vimala, Lions Club of Vijayawada Vaibhav President Chakravarthi, Mental Health Coordinator Dr Bavisetti Ramesh, Panchayat Member Sk Saidabi, and SMC members were also present on the occasion.