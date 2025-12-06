MLA inaugurates paddy procurement centre in Mylavaram

Vijayawada: Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad stated that the coalition government is ensuring that payments for procured paddy are deposited into farmers’ bank accounts within 24 to 48 hours.

He said the government is committed to safeguarding farmers’ welfare by implementing reforms that ensure timely payments and smooth procurement operations.

The MLA inaugurated a paddy procurement centre at the Rythu Seva Kendra in Rayanapadu village of Vijayawada Rural mandal within the NTR district on Friday. Later, he interacted with farmers and asked about the MSP.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government is standing firmly with farmers and has implemented the Annadata Sukhibhava assurance as promised. He urged farmers to sell their paddy only at the government-established centres to avail themselves of the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Further, he said the State government has arranged quality gunny bags, moisture meters, and adequate transport facilities to prevent any inconvenience to farmers. Krishna Prasad informed that farmers can complete their registration process by sending a “Hi” message to the WhatsApp number 7337359375, which has been introduced for hassle-free enrolment.

He appealed to farmers to bring paddy that meets proper quality standards to the centres to ensure they receive the MSP without delay. He reiterated that the government is committed to transparent and farmer-friendly procurement.

Gollapudi Agriculture Market Committee Director Dhulipalla Ramesh, Vijayawada Rural Tahsildar B Suguna, Agriculture Department, Vijayawada, Assistant Director Boddapati Venkateswara Rao, Mandal Agriculture Officer K Raghuram, former Vice MPP Katamaneni Purna, Janasena Party Mylavaram constituency in-charge Akkala Rammohan Rao, local leaders, and farmers participated in the programme.