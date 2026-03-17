CNG, LPG shortage takes toll on autos, cabs

Hyderabad: Notwithstanding official claims of a rosy situation in India amid pervasive fears of shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) as well as disruption in their supplies; the ground reality is disturbing, with a palpable shortage of CNG and LPG in the city disrupting the livelihood of auto-rickshaw and cab drivers.

Long queues are being witnessed at fuel stations with the supply failing to meet the high demand fuelled by fears. The drivers say they are forced to wait for 6 to 8 hours to fill the fuel and that too with 30 per cent extra charges.

The drivers decried that, instead of focusing on passenger trips, they are spending hours waiting for fuel at the filling stations. However, when we do receive passenger trips, our payment is very low, as our earnings have been negatively impacted by the skyrocketing prices of CNG. “The price of CNG, which was Rs 70 per kg a week ago, is now being sold for Rs 90 and Rs 100 per kg,” said a driver waiting at a CNG station at King Kothi.

A Nagesh Kumar, cab drivers’ association leader said: “The ongoing CNG shortage is creating serious difficulties for cab drivers. We are spending long hours in queues at CNG stations, which directly affects our daily earnings and the services we provide to passengers. Authorities must take urgent steps to ensure adequate supply so that drivers are not forced to suffer losses.”

Drivers also say reduced trips mean lower daily earnings. Sathish Kumar, an auto driver, said “Because of the CNG, LPG crisis, auto drivers are losing valuable working hours standing in long lines at fuel stations. Our daily income has come down, while expenses are on the high side. The government should immediately resolve the supply issue and ensure smooth availability of CNG, LPG for drivers.”

Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) president Shaik Salauddin observed: “The app aggregator companies must temporarily raise fares, as the drivers are currently experiencing financial difficulties due to the fuel shortage and elevated fuel prices at a time when operational costs such as vehicle maintenance, commissions paid to platforms, and household expenses are already rising.”

He continued: “Thousands of gig workers operating for companies like Ola, Uber, and Rapido rely on these CNG vehicles, and the ongoing crisis has significantly impacted their livelihoods. The union has urged the state government to ensure uninterrupted supply and to prioritize the needs of drivers and delivery workers. Additionally, we urge the Minister for Civil Supplies to convene a meeting with the Platform Workers Union."