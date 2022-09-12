Coal production works effected due to incessant rains in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: The coal production in all opencast mines in Ramagundam region of SCCL came to standstill following the continuous heavy downpour during the last few days.

Movement of dumpers has become more difficult as all roads became slushy due to continuous rainfall. So, the SCCL management has suspended the coal production in four opencast mines in Ramagundam region. Removal of OB has also been suspended.

Moreover, quarries of opencast mines were filled with rain water. Authorities were drawing the water by arranging motors.