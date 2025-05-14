Collector Announces Admissions for Minority Residential Schools and Colleges

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh announced that applications are now being invited for admissions into Telangana Minority Residential Schools and Colleges across the district.

On Wednesday, the Collector unveiled a poster promoting admissions during a program held at the IDOC Collector’s Chamber. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that eligible students can apply for admissions into Classes 5, 6, 7, 8, and the first year of Intermediate for the academic year 2025–2026 in Telangana Minority Residential Schools and Colleges.

He informed that the application process is available online through the official website of TGMREIS at tgmreistelangana.cgg.gov.in. For more information regarding admissions and the application process, candidates can contact the helpline numbers 7207998985 or 7331170829.

The Collector also congratulated students from the Telangana Minorities Residential Junior College in Jogulamba Gadwal district for their outstanding academic performance. He praised Nisha Parveen (989 – MPC), Muskan Begum (994 – BiPC – State 4th Rank), Janeera Tabassum, Alfiya, and Chand B for achieving top results. He stated that these accomplishments would serve as an inspiration to other minority students.

The event was attended by Minority Welfare Officer Ramesh Babu, Principal Parvathi, students, and other dignitaries.