Collector Assures Fair Compensation for Farmers Affected by Bharatmala Highway Project

Gadwal: District Collector B. M. Santosh assured that the government is committed to ensuring fair and legal compensation to farmers who lost their lands for the Bharatmala National Highway Project. He stated that concrete steps are being taken to address their grievances and provide appropriate compensation in accordance with legal norms.

The Collector conducted a meeting on Friday at the IDOC Conference Hall, where he interacted directly with the farmers of Bingidoddi and Jadadoddi villages of Aija Mandal, whose lands were acquired for the ongoing National Highway development.

During the meeting, farmers were given the opportunity to express their concerns directly. Collector Santosh emphasized that the government is fully committed to delivering justice to every farmer affected by the land acquisition. He also stated that discussions are ongoing with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to increase the compensation package and to ensure that adequate funds are sanctioned.

One of the major concerns raised by the farmers during the meeting was the issue of the service road, which they claimed was either inadequate or problematic. Responding to this, the Collector said that the service road issue would be re-examined, and if necessary, suitable modifications would be made to resolve the problem in favor of the farmers.

He acknowledged and appreciated the cooperation of the farmers, stating that their support has been instrumental in bringing the project to its current stage. He further expressed hope that similar cooperation from the community in the future would enable the speedy completion of the remaining works.

The meeting saw the participation of several local farmers and stakeholders who were directly impacted by the project.

This interaction marks a significant step in bridging the gap between authorities and affected landowners, as the district administration continues efforts to balance infrastructure development with the rights and well-being of its citizens.