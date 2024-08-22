Collector Badavath Santosh Orders Immediate Resolution of Pollution Issues at Degree College

NagarKurnool: Collector Badavath Santosh conducted a surprise inspection of the Sri Sathya Sai Para Boiled Rice Mill near the Nellikonda Agricultural Market Yard. Students from the Government Science Degree College in Nagar Kurnool, had submitted a petition to District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath regarding the pollution issues they were facing.

The Collector investigated the pollution concerns affecting the college. During his inspection of the area around the rice mill, he questioned the mill owners about the sources of pollution. It was revealed that due to technical problems with the machinery, rice husk was leaking from the mill and being carried by the wind to the areas around the college. The mill owners assured the Collector that the pollution problem would be resolved within a week, explaining that they had already procured the necessary equipment to control it.

The Collector directed the mill owners to ensure that no pollution, rice husk, or foul odors would emanate from the mill in the coming week. He also advised them to operate the mill in compliance with the guidelines set by the Pollution Control Board. Additional Collector Seetharamarao, District Civil Supplies Officer Swami Kumar, District Civil Supplies Corporation Manager Rajender, and other relevant officials were present during the inspection.