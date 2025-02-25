Collector Emphasizes Transparency and Efficiency in Employment Guarantee Scheme Works

Gadwal: District Collector B. M. Santosh has directed officials to complete the works undertaken under the Employment Guarantee Scheme with full transparency, adhering to the set targets.

On Tuesday, the Collector visited the MP DO office in Itikyala Mandal and reviewed the details of the works being carried out under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). He emphasized the effective utilization of NREGS funds for the development of Gram Panchayats and rural areas. He reviewed the estimation process, work execution, and payment details of the sanctioned projects under the scheme, instructing officials to maintain accurate records.

During the visit, the Collector examined the details of the avenue plantation carried out under the Haritha Haram initiative, including the number of trees planted and the expenditure incurred for their maintenance. He suggested taking up the necessary plantation under the NREGS scheme. Additionally, he emphasized that 60% of employment guarantee funds should be allocated to agricultural-related works.

He inspected the measurement book and master roll, instructing officials to ensure that all registers are maintained clearly and as per regulations. He also directed them to register all works undertaken under the scheme online and update progress details regularly.

Earlier, at the MP DO office, the Collector examined the construction of a soak pit, being built for groundwater conservation at a cost of ₹30,000, and discussed the quality of work with the officials.

Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, MP DO Azhar Mohiuddin, APO Shiva Jyothi, and Technical Assistants Krishnayya, Lavanya, and Hussain, among others, participated in the program