Collector expresses ire over tardy progress of school devpt works

Peddapally: District Collector Sangeeta Satyanarayana ordered officials to expedite the works undertaken in the schools under Mana Uru Mana Badi and complete them within the stipulated time.

Sangeetha reviewed the progress of the works undertaken in the selected schools under Mana Uru Mana Badi scheme in the first phase with the officials concerned.

She said that the State government has provided facilities for the development of public schools in villages and introduced teaching in English medium.

As part of this, in the schools selected in the first phase, the progress of the work was not as expected and the work was not completed. She ordered the principal to make alternative arrangements without stopping the work and to complete the work quickly.

On this occasion, the district Collector reviewed the progress of works related to the compound wall, sump, kitchen shed, toilet, repairs, construction of additional classrooms, electricity, etc.

The District Collector, who expressed her anger over the lack of progress in the development of schools in Odela Mandal, said that action will be taken against the engineering officer who is delaying the work.

The Collector informed that 10% funds have been provided in advance to each selected school for the implementation of the Mana Uru Mana Badi programme in the district. She ordered to examine the details of the works undertaken under Mana Uru Mana Badi and prepare bills and speed up the work as there is no hindrance to funds.

In this meeting, District Education Officer Madhavi, EE Panchayati Raj Muniraj, EE R&B Narasimha Chari, ME Engineers, other concerned officials etc participated.