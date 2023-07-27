Collector Harish holds meeting to combat monsoon-related diseases

Rangareddy: In an effort to combat seasonal diseases that often accompany the monsoon rains, District Collector, Harish conducted a crucial meeting with district officials and municipal commissioners under the aegis of the medical and health department. The meeting, held at the conference hall of the integrated district offices building complex, aimed to raise awareness about preventive measures and precautions to avoid diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, toxic fevers, and encephalitis.

He emphasised the significance of preparedness to tackle the outbreak of seasonal diseases. He stressed that raising awareness about preventive measures was equally crucial to effectively combat these ailments. To this end, he outlined a series of key measures to be implemented across the district.

He urged the medical and health department to conduct regular sanitation programmes in municipal towns and villages. He emphasised the importance of eliminating potential mosquito breeding grounds by placing oil balls in areas where water is stored and conducting fogging operations.