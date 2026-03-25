Collector Haritha pushes for better patient care

Kagaznagar: District Collector K. Haritha had stressed the need to ensure improved healthcare services for patients during a surprise inspection at the Primary Health Centre in Penchikalpet mandal on Tuesday.

During the visit, she had reviewed staff attendance, inspected the medicine stock room and operation theatre, and directed medical personnel to maintain punctuality and deliver quality services.

She had warned that strict action would be taken against those failing to adhere to duty timings or remaining absent without prior permission. Later, the Collector had also inspected the Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School in the mandal headquarters. She had examined student attendance records, menu charts, stock registers, and kitchen facilities.

Emphasising student welfare, she had instructed authorities to provide nutritious meals as per the prescribed menu and ensure proper cleanliness across the school premises.