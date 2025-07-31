Collector inspects Bhagiratha water treatment plant

Kothagudem: District Collector Jitesh V Patil inspected the Mission Bhagiratha water treatment plant at Togudem in Palwancha mandal on Wednesday. He directed officials to ensure that safe and clean drinking water reaches every household in the region.

The Collector reviewed various aspects of the plant including water flow from the grid, storage capacity, daily demand, and village-wise water supply status. He closely examined the water purification stages, lab testing standards, filtration systems, and chemical dosing processes.

Highlighting concerns during the monsoon, the Collector stressed the need for rigorous water quality testing to prevent contamination and maintain supply of hygienic water.

He also proposed plans to install solar power systems atop the filter bed structure to generate electricity.