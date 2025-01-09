Collector Inspects EVM Godown in Nagarkurnool

Nagar Kurnool: Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh visited the EVM Godown near Kollapur Crossroad in the district headquarters on Thursday as part of a routine inspection process. During the field visit, the Collector, accompanied by representatives of various recognized political parties, examined the seals placed on the godown and inspected the ballot units, control units, VVPATs, and other election materials stored there through CCTV monitoring.

The Collector also reviewed the police security arrangements at the EVM Godown and directed the officials to ensure all necessary precautions are taken for the safety of the electronic voting machines. He emphasized that the visit was conducted with the aim of maintaining transparency and security in the election process.

The Collector was accompanied by Ravi Kumar, Superintendent of the Election Department, and representatives of recognized political parties, including Mohammad Hussain, Balakrishna, and Ramakrishna.