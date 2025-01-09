Live
- Mercedes-Benz India to Launch 8 New Models, Focus on EVs in 2025
- Collector Inspects EVM Godown in Nagarkurnool
- Devotees' Tragic Demise in Tirumala Stampede: Chakravarthy Acharyulu Expresses Deep Condolences
- Disability can be identified and prevented in the early stages -DMHO Dr. K.V. Swarajya Lakshmi
- Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' Set for Big Box Office Debut
- Scientists Provide Training to Farmers on Integrated Farming
- SP Gaikwad Launches Feedback QR Code Poster for Police Services Opinion
- Helping Hands Charitable Trust Distributes Study Material to 3,000 Students in Gattu Mandal
- Samajwadi Party Strengthens Leadership in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
- Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features
Just In
Collector Inspects EVM Godown in Nagarkurnool
Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh visited the EVM Godown near Kollapur Crossroad in the district headquarters on Thursday as part of a routine inspection process
Nagar Kurnool: Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh visited the EVM Godown near Kollapur Crossroad in the district headquarters on Thursday as part of a routine inspection process. During the field visit, the Collector, accompanied by representatives of various recognized political parties, examined the seals placed on the godown and inspected the ballot units, control units, VVPATs, and other election materials stored there through CCTV monitoring.
The Collector also reviewed the police security arrangements at the EVM Godown and directed the officials to ensure all necessary precautions are taken for the safety of the electronic voting machines. He emphasized that the visit was conducted with the aim of maintaining transparency and security in the election process.
The Collector was accompanied by Ravi Kumar, Superintendent of the Election Department, and representatives of recognized political parties, including Mohammad Hussain, Balakrishna, and Ramakrishna.