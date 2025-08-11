Collector inspects Govt General Hospital

Nalgonda: District Collector Ila Tripathi emphasised the need to provide better medical services to the people at the Nalgonda Government General Hospital. She conducted a surprise inspection of the hospital and inspected several units of the hospital including casualty, ICU, AMC, surgical ward, medical ward, radiology, and other departments.

She interacted with doctors and nurses to review the quality of healthcare being provided at the health facility. She enquired about the number of patients in the ICU, the availability of beds, and the seasonal disease cases reported at the hospital.

After reviewing all departments, she expressed satisfaction with the availability of medicines, medical services, tests, and other diagnostic facilities. Speaking later, she said that all essential medical equipment and services are available in the hospital and urged the public to make full use of them. Deputy Superintendent Dr Srikanth Varma, Assistant Professor Dr Eshwar, RMO Kiran Kumar, TSMSIDC Rajasekhar, and Jitender were present during her visit.