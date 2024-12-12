Collector inspects Tribal Girls’ Ashram School

Bhupalapally: District Collector Rahul Sharma emphasised the need to raise awareness about personal hygiene among students.

The Collector conducted a surprise inspection of the Tribal Girls’ Ashram School on Wednesday. He inspected the food prepared for students in the Ashram school. He inspected the kitchen, storeroom, dormitory rooms, and classrooms, and interacted with the students.

He instructed the principal to immediately repair the unused RO plant in the dining hall and put it to use.

The District Collector suggested the hostel warden to provide quality education and food to the students, along with raising awareness about personal hygiene. He mentioned that solar water heaters would be installed for hot water for the students’ baths. He reviewed the dining hall and the Hindi lessons being taught digitally to 8th-grade students. He asked the students if they understood the lessons and inspected the computers, inquiring about what the students had learned from them.

Upon learning that computer teachers had joined only two days ago, he emphasised the importance of gaining good knowledge, as computer education is crucial for the students’ future.

Later, he read and appreciated a physics lesson being taught to 10th-grade students. Noticing the library was locked, the District Collector instructed to open it and make reading a daily habit for students.

He encouraged the students to excel in their studies, achieve good marks, and aim for higher levels of education. He inquired with the headmaster about the number of students and staff present.

The District Collector advised the warden and teachers to ensure that the students do not face any shortage and to bring any issues to his attention. Finally, he signed the inspection register.

DIPRO Srinivas, Tahsildar Srinivas, RI Ramaswamy, JS Mohan, Headmaster Rajaratnam, and staff were present on the occasion.