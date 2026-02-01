Collector launches stringent drive against cannabis cultivation

Komarambheem-Asifabad: District Collector K Haritha has warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in the illegal cultivation and transportation of cannabis in the district, stressing that drug abuse will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

District Collector K Haritha made these remarks while chairing a review meeting on drug abuse prevention and the control of illegal cannabis cultivation and transportation at the Integrated District Collectorate building in Asifabad on Saturday. The meeting was attended by District Additional Collector (Revenue) David, Kagaznagar Sub-Collector Shraddha Shukla, Asifabad RDO Lokeshwar Rao and Kagaznagar Dy SP Wahiduddin.

Addressing officials, the Collector directed that a firm and coordinated approach be adopted to curb drug abuse.

She instructed that individuals engaged in cannabis cultivation should be denied benefits under government welfare schemes.

Emphasising awareness, she called for educating vehicle drivers, auto drivers, school students and college students about the harmful effects of drug consumption.

The Collector also ordered the conduct of extensive awareness programmes in villages through cultural troupes and asked the forest and police departments to strengthen surveillance, particularly in border areas where illegal transportation is more likely.

She stressed the need for regular inspections to prevent smuggling activities.

Later K Haritha unveiled posters of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ (Drug-Free India Campaign).

District Welfare Officer Adepu Bhaskar, District Tribal Development Officer Ramadevi, Minority Welfare Officer Nadeem, Excise Superintendent Jyothi Kiran, District Medical and Health Officer Seetaram, District Agriculture Officer Venkati, along with other officials, participated in the programme.