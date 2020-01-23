Collector M Prashanthi inspects ballot box strongroom

Nirmal: District Collector M Prashanthi inspected the ballot box strong room at Polytechnic College where Nirmal, Bhainsa, Kanapur municipal elections ballot boxes were stored in Nirmal district on Thursday.

The Collector instructed the police officials to keep ballot boxes safe as the municipal election counting would be held on January 25. After inspecting the strong room she signed the register and gave instructions to officials. Inspector Jeevan Reddy and others were present.