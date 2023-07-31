Collector orders better services at govt hospital

Nalgonda: District Collector AV Karnanhas issued instructions to the officials concerned to ensure better facilities at the District Government Hospital. The Collector conducted a thorough inspection of the hospital. He interacted with patients to enquire about the medical services they were receiving.He sought information on the duration of their stay and the attending doctors and instructed the superintendent to ensure that they receive the best possible medical treatment. He also suggested that a comprehensive list of palliative care patients be categorised by mandal and primary health centresto ensure effective and compassionate care for chronic patients.

Understanding the significance of area hospitals in providing essential healthcare, Collector Karnan urged the superintendent of the hospital, DrLachu Naik, and other officials, including District Medical Health Officer Dr Kondal Rao, DCHS Dr Matru, and Deputy DMHO Dr Venu Gopal Reddy, to focus on strengthening healthcare centers by ensuring basic facilities.