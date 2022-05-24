Collector pays visit to Allapalli, enquires on issues

Kothagudem: District Collector D Anudeep on Tuesday paid a visit to Allapalli agency. He inspected the ongoing development works in the mandal and also interacted with people and took stock of issues that they are facing.

The Collector also inspected the ongoing works under the Girivikasam scheme and interacted with tribal farmers.

Collector assured to solve the cell signal issue which was brought to his notice during his interaction with the tribals The tribals are believed to have complained to the Collector that they are facing hardship in communicating with their near and dear once with the cell signal issue. It was learnt that the Collector spoke to the Reliance Jio networks officers and has asked them to setup a new tower in the mandal.

Earlier in the day, D Anudeep inspected the SSC examination centre in the high school and enquired on the facilities provided for students in the examination hall. On the occasion, he had launch with school children and staff in KGPV English Medium school after the exam.