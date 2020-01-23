Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu releases TUWJ diary, calendar

Asifabad: District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu released TUWJ (IJU) diary and calendar in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad on Thursday.

Addressing the media persons on the occasion, the Collector said that journalists' role is crucial in society as they are like a bridge between public and the government. He also said that the problems of journalists in the district would be solved if they are brought to his attention.

He appreciated the services of TUWJ (IJU). Later the journalists' union leaders presented diaries and calendars to the Joint collector and trainee IAS officers.

District Joint Collector Rambabu, DPRO Tirumala, TUWJ district president Abdul Rehaman, general secretary S Sampath Kumar, Sadanand, District Accreditation Committee memeber Prakash Gound, Md Ahamaed, TUWJ leaders Venugopal, Varanasi Srinivas, Suresh Chari, Raju, Bikaji Ramdas, Milind Kumar, Sayyad Sojar and others were present.